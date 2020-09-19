MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources is asking thousands of deer hunters to record what they see in the woods this fall as part of the department's largest-ever hunter survey to better understand why they're passing up shots.
The DNR plans to contact more than 130,000 hunters by email and ask them to keep an online diary record their experiences over three days of hunting, including how many hours they spent in the woods, how many deer they saw, how many they had a shot at and how many they killed. The project began with the start of bow season Sept. 12.
