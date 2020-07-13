MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee's Fire and Police Commission said Friday it has started disciplinary proceedings against a Milwaukee police officer charged with reckless homicide in a fatal off-duty fight.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the disciplinary charges were announced against suspended Officer Michael Mattioli. The commission said it started the process against Mattioli, 32, after "an independent, unbiased and thorough investigation," and said the process "could result in his termination" from the Milwaukee Police Department.
