Wisconsin safety Reggie Pearson (2) waits for action during an NCAA football game on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Tampa, Fla. Wisconsin has welcomed back offensive lineman Jon Dietzen and lost Pearson as it resumes practice to prepare for the pandemic-delayed season. The Badgers released a roster Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 that didn’t include Pearson but added Dietzen, who had announced in February 2019 that he was stepping away from football due to injuries.(AP Photo/Mark Lomoglio, file)