...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches possible, except 12 to 18 inches in northeast Douglas
County and all of Bayfield County. Winds could gust as high as
40 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Burnett, Washburn and Sawyer
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band
and the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds could also create blowing snow
and possibly white-out conditions particularly near the Lake
Superior shoreline.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Diane Louise Fandler, age 67, passed away on February 14, 2023, in Sarasota, FL. She was born in Peoria, IL on December 26, 1955, to Walter and Mary Lee (Lancaster) Zilm. A beloved wife, mother and sister who will be missed greatly by her loving family and friends.
Diane graduated from Ottawa High School in 1974 and attended Black Hawk College. She moved to Minneapolis, MN to work for Northwest Airlines as a Flight Attendant where she met her husband, Dan Fandler. She and Dan married in 1987. They resided in Grant and Stillwater, MN where they raised their two sons for 35 years. She was a Designer for ShowHomes Minneapolis then later at Closets By Design, before retiring to Florida in 2019.
