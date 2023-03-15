fandler

Diane Louise Fandler, age 67, passed away on February 14, 2023, in Sarasota, FL. She was born in Peoria, IL on December 26, 1955, to Walter and Mary Lee (Lancaster) Zilm. A beloved wife, mother and sister who will be missed greatly by her loving family and friends.

Diane graduated from Ottawa High School in 1974 and attended Black Hawk College. She moved to Minneapolis, MN to work for Northwest Airlines as a Flight Attendant where she met her husband, Dan Fandler. She and Dan married in 1987. They resided in Grant and Stillwater, MN where they raised their two sons for 35 years. She was a Designer for ShowHomes Minneapolis then later at Closets By Design, before retiring to Florida in 2019.

