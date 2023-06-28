dietz

Dennis Richard Dietz, born December 26, 1945, passed away at his home in Hayward, Wisconsin on June 20, 2023. Of his 77 years, 50 were spent married to one woman, and 30 were spent in productive work for one company. He was a man of commitment and was faithful to his word.

He grew up in Pennsylvania and excelled in his studies at Penn State, receiving his PhD in Physics in 1971. He loved the education field and taught for a number of years in small private institutions, did private tutoring, and never missed an opportunity to teach even in everyday conversations with family, friends and clients. He read widely and was suspected of having a nearly photographic memory.

