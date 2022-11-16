...SLICK AND SNOW COVERED ROADS ACROSS NORTHLAND...
Roads are ice and snow covered this morning as previously melted
snow refreezes and is covered with a fresh layer of actively
falling snow. Minnesota and Wisconsin Department of Transportation
road conditions and webcams show covered roadways with snow and
ice. Additionally, actively snowing falling snow may reduce
visibility to less than a mile at times.
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations.
Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow
extra time when traveling. Make sure to turn on headlights.
Beloved mother and friend, Denise Arlene Everson, 68, of Beloit, WI passed away peacefully at home on November 4, 2022. Denise was born on June 3, 1954 to Melvin Kreyer and Marlene Meade in Hayward, WI. Denise was a loving and dedicated mother of 3 sons, 2 granddaughters and 4 step grandchildren. She was an amazing friend to all who had the opportunity to meet her. She had a deep sense of commitment to family and friends and undeniable humor in any situation. Everyone who knew Denise couldn’t help but feel her heart and giving nature. She was a huge fan of the Green Bay Packers and dinner date nights with her sons. Denise is survived by her sons; Patrick (Rose) Fullington of Beloit, Ryan (Shelley) Strommen of Beloit, and Trenton (Ashley) Strommen of Janesville; her granddaughters; Allison Fullington and Trista Strommen and 4 step-grandchildren; Ryan (Kelly), Baylee (Sydney), Carter and Caleb. Other loving family members include her partner in life Michael Everson, her two brothers Joe and Monte Kreyer of Hayward, WI, niece Trinity Parrish and her best, lifelong friends Alice Denio, Roxana Martin, Michelle Ferwerda, and Raymond Peyer. Denise is further survived by numerous cousins, lifelong friends and other loved ones. Denise was predeceased by her mother Marlene Meade, her father Melvin Kreyer, her sister Valerie Parrish, her best friend Wanda Hunt and countless other loved ones. A visitation is being held for Denise on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 from 4pm to 6pm at Rosman Uehling Kinzer Funeral Home, 1125 Cranston Road in Beloit. Interment will be private. A celebration of life will be held by her family at a later date. To extend online condolences, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com .
