Sawyer County Public Health Officer Julia Lyons reports that as of Tuesday morning, Aug. 3, the highly virulent strain of the coronavirus causing COVID-19, the Delta variant, has been detected in northwest Wisconsin.

Two weeks ago, on July 20, Lyons reported that at that time state labs had not sequenced the Delta variant in the northwest, although it had been detected in other regions of the state. Now the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is saying the Delta variant is the primary strain of new infections; however in Sawyer County, Lyons says roughly half of the new cases are Delta and the others are the B117 strain.

