...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR PORTIONS OF
NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
Dry conditions and breezy winds will lead to near critical fire
weather conditions today. Northeast winds of 10 to 15 mph with
gusts of 15 to 20 mph are forecast for this afternoon and evening
Minimum relative humidity values of 15 to 25 percent are also
expected. Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid
spread of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger before
burning.
For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see
apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn.
Delores W. Lein (Watson) was born January 1, 1929 in Spooner, Wisconsin to William and Olga (Carlson) Watson. Delores entered the arms of angels on her 94th birthday, January 1, 2023. She passed away from natural aging, surrounded by her family in Las Vegas.
Delores graduated Spooner High School in 1947 and aimed to attend beauty school but met her future husband, at a dance at the Smith Lake Pavilion, and was swept off her feet. Charmed by a Norwegian-speaking young man, Delores and Ernie Lein were married in 1949. They briefly lived in Green Bay before returning to Hayward in 1950, where they shared a love of their Norwegian heritage and raised four children. Delores repeatedly boasted that her most treasured achievements were their four successful children: Curt, Doug, Vicki and Gary.
A question to Sawyer County Record readers on their opinion concerning the debt ceiling negotiations/discussions/voting going on now in Washington, D.C. so the country doesn't run out of funds by June 5.
