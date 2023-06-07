lein

Delores W. Lein (Watson) was born January 1, 1929 in Spooner, Wisconsin to William and Olga (Carlson) Watson. Delores entered the arms of angels on her 94th birthday, January 1, 2023. She passed away from natural aging, surrounded by her family in Las Vegas.

Delores graduated Spooner High School in 1947 and aimed to attend beauty school but met her future husband, at a dance at the Smith Lake Pavilion, and was swept off her feet. Charmed by a Norwegian-speaking young man, Delores and Ernie Lein were married in 1949. They briefly lived in Green Bay before returning to Hayward in 1950, where they shared a love of their Norwegian heritage and raised four children. Delores repeatedly boasted that her most treasured achievements were their four successful children: Curt, Doug, Vicki and Gary.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments