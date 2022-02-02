This coming spring, summer and fall when boaters are entering or exiting a landing where a decontamination station is located, they will have to pause, read and follow instructions to make sure their boats are free of an invasive species.

On Thursday, Jan. 20, the Sawyer County Board of Supervisors passed a decontamination ordinance creating the new requirement. The ordinance defines a “decontamination station” as “any device provided at a public or private waterway access to remove all potential invasive species.”

