The death of a Hayward man who showed evidence of being assaulted and strangled is under investigation by the City of Hayward Police Department.

Police Chief Joel Clapero said that on Thursday, Nov. 5, police responded to a 911 call at 15503 Davis Avenue-Apartment C. The female caller, identified as Mari Isham, stated her husband would not wake up and it was unknown if he was breathing.

