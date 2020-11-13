Tracey and Chuck Gundersen stand on the site of the first home to be built in the Davis Woods Development in the City of Hayward. When completed, the development will six single-family homes and two twin homes (townhouses).
This is a rendition of the first home to be built in the development.
Photo contributed
This plat shows the road to the development will come off Davis Avenue.
Photo submitted
The housing shortage being experienced in Hayward and Sawyer County is being addressed by a new development in the city near Davis Avenue and Morningside Drive.
Davis Woods, as the development is named, is the creation of Chuck and Tracey Gundersen. They conceived the idea back in 2017 when they acquired a former red pine planation in the Town of Hayward and then requested the city to annex the property, which it did.
