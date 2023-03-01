...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of
the Bad River Reservation, the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation, the northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band
and the Red Cliff Band.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
David Norris celebrates before the finish line in Saturday’s American Birkebeiner 50K Nordic Skate event.
At the finish of the 2022 American Birkebeiner 50K Nordic skate race, David Norris, then of Alaska, came in second to French skier Gerard Agnellet in a photo finish, but for the 2023 Birkie on Saturday, Feb. 25 it was a reversal of fortunes as Norris, now a resident of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, came in 2 ½ minutes before Agnellet who placed second.
The women’s skate was a much different story as two women broke off from a pack with Jessica Yeaton of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, coming first down the International Bridge onto Main Street Hayward, followed by Alayna Sonnesyn of Minneapolis burst into an intense sprint that created a noticeable gap as the three-time Birkie champion finished first with 2:27:35.72 followed by Yeaton in 2:27:42.95 and then five-time Birkie winner Caitlin Gregg with 2:28:45.63.
