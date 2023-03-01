At the finish of the 2022 American Birkebeiner 50K Nordic skate race, David Norris, then of Alaska, came in second to French skier Gerard Agnellet in a photo finish, but for the 2023 Birkie on Saturday, Feb. 25 it was a reversal of fortunes as Norris, now a resident of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, came in 2 ½ minutes before Agnellet who placed second.

The women’s skate was a much different story as two women broke off from a pack with Jessica Yeaton of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, coming first down the International Bridge onto Main Street Hayward, followed by Alayna Sonnesyn of Minneapolis burst into an intense sprint that created a noticeable gap as the three-time Birkie champion finished first with 2:27:35.72 followed by Yeaton in 2:27:42.95 and then five-time Birkie winner Caitlin Gregg with 2:28:45.63.

