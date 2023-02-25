...Wintry mix of precipitation Monday morning...
.A winter storm will affect northwest Wisconsin on Monday,
bringing mixed precipitation. A period of freezing rain is likely
early Monday morning before precipitation mixes with rain and
sleet around midday and switches to snow by Monday afternoon. Ice
accumulations to one quarter of an inch may be possible through
Monday morning, especially for southern portions of Washburn,
Sawyer, and Price counties.
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations up to
one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 35
mph.
* WHERE...Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
David Norris, here on the OO Bridge on Saturday, Feb. 25, 29K from the finish, was in a commanding lead for the 50K Men's Skate Nordic ski race for the American Birkebeiner.
In the 2022 American Birkebeiner 50K Nordic skate race, David Norris, then of Alaska, came in second to French skier Gerard Agnellet in a photo finish, but for the 2023 Birkie on Saturday, Feb. 25 it was a reversal of fortunes as Norris, now a resident of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, came in 2 ½ minutes before Agnellet who placed second.
The women’s skate was a much different story as two women broke off from a pack with Jessica Yeaton of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, coming first down the International Bridge onto Main Street Hayward, followed by Alayna Sonnesyn of Minneapolis who caught up with Yeaton at roughly 100 meters, and Sonnesyn put on a push that created a noticeable gap as the three-time Birkie champion finished first with 2:27:35.72 followed by Yeaton in 2:27:42.95 and then five-time Birkie winner Caitlin Gregg with 2:28:45.63.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.