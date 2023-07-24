...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL BUT FAR SOUTHWEST
WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Tuesday. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer, and Price.
Due to smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada, the
air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
David Henry Warner, age 82, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 21, 2023 with his family by his side at his home in Hayward, WI. He was born on May 6, 1941 in St. Cloud, MN, the son of Erling and Myrtle (Nelson) Warner. He was united in marriage to Pamela Kathryn DeMarais on September 17, 1966.
Dave graduated from Tech High School in St. Cloud, MN. He proudly served his country as a draftsman in the United States Navy and later served in the Army National Guard. He loved his wife dearly and most of their interests they shared and enjoyed together. He loved dogs, especially Pugs, and raised and showed them professionally. In the early 1970’s, David and Pam moved to Arizona and were active in the premier as Kachina Kennel Club. He and Pamela enjoyed trap shooting. In the early 1990’s, David and Pam purchased a small ranch in Phoenix and started breeding and showing Arabian horses, producing several show champions. In the late 1990’s, David and Pam returned to the Northwoods of Wisconsin where they continued with their passion for animals by volunteering at the Northwoods Humane Society. Dave was also an active member of the Stone Lake Lion’s Club. He also enjoyed bowling, fishing, hunting and cheering on his beloved Minnesota Vikings and Gophers.
