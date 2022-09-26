...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, north central and northeast
Minnesota and north central and northwest Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas within 5 to 10 miles of Lake
Superior, including portions of Duluth, Hermantown, Superior,
Port Wing, and Bayfield, have a much lower risk of frost than
areas farther inland.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
David Hanks, age 86, of Cable, WI, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at his home.
David Hanks was born December 15, 1935, in North Haven, CT, the son of George and Doris (Meeker) Hanks. He was raised in North Haven and attended from high school there. At the age of 17, Dave enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was sent to Sampson Air Force Base in Lake Geneva, NY for basic training. He went onto Chanute AFB in Bloomington, IL where Dave graduated from tech engine training. He moved onto Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Michigan and then Truax Field Air National Guard Base in Madison, WI. While there, Dave met Darlene Mae Griffin. Dave and Darlene were married on June 22, 1957, in Dubuque, IA. Dave continued his military career at Altus AFB, Bergstrom AFB, Nouasseur Air Base, Torreόn Air Base, Kincheloe AFB and then with the Wisconsin Army National Guard in Spooner, WI. He was then stationed at Duluth Air National Guard Base where he worked as a mechanic. While there he earned two Meritorious Service Medals for outstanding achievement for his efforts with restoring the P-38 Lightning, aircraft of Richard I. Bong, currently on display at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior, WI. Dave retired from the Air Force with 28 years of service to his country. After his military career, Dave worked for Hanks Grandview Garage, Ed’s Service Station, Project Sanguine, DuPont and Madison Gas and Electric. He fully retired in 1994. He was an active member of the American Legion Post 487 in Cable and was instrumental in building and fundraising for the Legion building. Dave enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and being a golf ranger. He loved being at the lake with his family.
