strand obit

Darlene “Dar” A. Strand, age 72, of Hayward peacefully moved into the arms of our Lord Jesus on March 25, 2023, at home surrounded by family.

Dar was born on March 8, 1951, in Ottawa, IL. to Richard and Elaine (Orsini) Lawsha. In 1969, Dar graduated from Ottawa Township High School. On February 8, 1976, Dar and Hank were united in marriage in Las Vegas, Nevada. They resided in Hayward while Dar raised their three daughters with love and affection as a proud stay-at-home mom. She enjoyed being their daughters’ Brownie and Girl Scout leader in Hayward.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments