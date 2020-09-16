KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kenosha's fire chief says damage from the unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake has now topped $11 million.

Fire Chief Charles Leipzig told the Police and Fire Commission Tuesday the record fire loss came in the days following the Aug. 23 shooting of Blake, who was left partially paralyzed by the gunshots to his back.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments