A few weeks ago my wife and I went to Alaska for a week to see our son, Jonah, compete in his first sled dog race. That is a sentence I never imagined I would be writing when we brought Jonah to the baptismal font in January of 1999.

Jonah one day hopes to participate in the 1,160-mile Iditarod in Alaska and this 31- mile race we witnessed and helped with was his testing this dream out. The Iditarod reenacts and celebrates a musher whose team took the 1,160-mile trek between Nome and Anchorage to deliver serum during a diphtheria outbreak.

