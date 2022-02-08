Curtis “Curt” Earl Atkinson, 88, of Shell Lake, passed away January 23, 2022, at the Shell Lake Health Care Center where he resided for the past two years. He was born February 26, 1933, to Cyrus and Marjorie (Walker) Atkinson in Shell Lake, WI.
Curt grew up in Dewey Township where he attended the McCarty School. He later attended Shell Lake High School and then enlisted in the US Army. He served in Korea during the Korean Conflict. After his military service he returned home and in 1956 married Myrna Marshall. They bought a small dairy farm in the Dewey area as soon as they could. Later, he sold that farm and bought the old home place and lived there until moving into town. Although he hunted, his real passions were farming, auctions and spending time with family and friends.
