Local artist Mimi Crandall created this pen and ink and watercolor titled “Sliced and Pickled” to be used in the promotional material for the Cable Community Farm’s Vegetable of the Year campaign. The artwork captures the versatility of the humble vegetable.
The Cable Community Farm has announced the Vegetable of the Year for 2022 will be the cucumber, and in celebration of the versatile vegetable the community farm will distribute free seed packets and schedule various activities to encourage people to grow their own food.
The “Vegetable of the Year” effort is modeled after the “one book, one community” concept that many communities have adopted to boost community literacy. At the Cable Community Farm, uniting the community around growing a different vegetable each year is one way to boost community health because it encourages people to share growing tips, recipes and enthusiasm about growing a single vegetable, explained Katie Hancock, who has served on the Vegetable of the Year committee since its inception in 2015.
