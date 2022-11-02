faulstich

Craig Lynn Faulstich, age 66, of Hayward, lost his courageous battle with cancer and passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, October 26, 2022, with his faithful wife of 32 years, Pat, by his side.

Craig was born July 11, 1956, in Columbus, OH, the son of Charles and Frances (Paulson) Faulstich. As a young adult, Craig, along with his parents, moved to the Hayward area, where he helped them run their newly purchased resort, Black Bear Lodge. In 1984, Craig began his 36-year career in law enforcement, which began and ended in the Hayward area. During this time, he worked as a patrol officer and Assistant Chief for the City of Hayward, patrol officer for Washburn County, eventually retiring as a Chief Deputy for Sawyer County. Throughout these years, he served as a DARE officer. Craig really enjoyed doing this and touched many young lives. He will be remembered for his gift of discernment, witty sense of humor, loyal friendship. Passion for fishing, compassion for animals, service to his community and above all else, his honesty and integrity.

