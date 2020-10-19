...ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED TODAY...
.LOW PRESSURE IS EXPECTED TO BRING ACCUMULATING SNOW FOR MOST OF
THE AREA TODAY INTO TONIGHT. ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES ARE
LIKELY, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS UP TO 6" POSSIBLE IN THE
HIGHER ELEVATIONS OF THE NORTH SHORE DUE TO LAKE EFFECT SNOW.
HEAVIEST SNOWFALL RATES ARE EXPECTED TO OCCUR IN THE AFTERNOON
AND EVENING, WHICH WILL LEAD TO DETERIORATING ROAD CONDITIONS FOR
THE EVENING COMMUTE.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5
INCHES.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST WISCONSIN AND
NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST MINNESOTA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
ROAD CONDITIONS CAN ALSO BE FOUND AT 511MN.ORG FOR MINNESOTA OR
511WI.GOV FOR WISCONSIN.
Streets around the courthouse were blocked off Monday morning in anticipation of possible demonstrations due to a court hearing which had actually been moved to Barron County.
The block of Main Street in front of the Sawyer County courthouse, along with the block of Fourth Street on the east side of the courthouse in Hayward, were temporarily blocked off by concrete barriers early Monday morning as a precautionary measure in anticipation of possible demonstrations at the courthouse.
It was expected that a court hearing in the case of the Sawyer County Tavern League vs. Andrea Palm would be held at 9 a.m. Monday regarding the state’s orders limiting public gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
