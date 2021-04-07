During a March 31, 2021, appearance in Sawyer County Circuit Court, a conditional release treatment plan was ordered for a Winter woman after she was found guilty but not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect on charges of stealing a car in which two small children, ages 3 and 5, were sleeping, from the Marketplace parking lot in Hayward Dec. 27, 2019.

Kristine M. Doucette, 55, was charged with one count of taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, and two counts of child abduction in the incident. Shortly after the mother reported the incident to police, officers stopped the vehicle on Highway B east of Highway K, arrested Doucette and reunited the children with their mother. According to court records, the children were visibly upset but not harmed.

