The Wisconsin Department of Tourism announced Monday, May 4, that business sales from tourist visitors to Sawyer County in 2019 totaled $124.6 million, which was up 0.72 percent from the previous year.
“Tourism plays a critical role in our community and continues to grow, and from an economic standpoint, the numbers reflect that,” said Sherry Beckman, executive director of the Hayward Lakes Visitors and Convention Bureau. “Last year’s numbers are very encouraging and although we know 2020 won’t look like last year, we hope to capitalize on this momentum and soon welcome visitors once again.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.