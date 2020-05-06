The Wisconsin Department of Tourism announced Monday, May 4, that business sales from tourist visitors to Sawyer County in 2019 totaled $124.6 million, which was up 0.72 percent from the previous year.

“Tourism plays a critical role in our community and continues to grow, and from an economic standpoint, the numbers reflect that,” said Sherry Beckman, executive director of the Hayward Lakes Visitors and Convention Bureau. “Last year’s numbers are very encouraging and although we know 2020 won’t look like last year, we hope to capitalize on this momentum and soon welcome visitors once again.”

