Sawyer County will receive approximately $3.2 million as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, signed into law March 11 by President Joe Biden, County Administrator Tom Hoff announced Thursday, March 18, at the Sawyer County Board meeting.

“What we know at this point is that Sawyer County will be allocated directly from the federal government $3.2 million to be used for specific purposes in response to the pandemic,” he said. “We don’t know exactly what is going to qualify within these rules, and the U.S. Treasury is working on providing guidelines that will help us figure out the qualified expenditures or the revenue recovery that’s qualified under this plan.”

