Finally, Sawyer County is no longer in the “red,” high-risk level for COVID-19 infections.
As of Tuesday, Feb. 22, the county dropped to the lower, “orange” level, a level where the seven-day average per 100,000 is lower than 25. (Previously, it was noted the lower level would be the yellow level, but the yellow level is at nine or fewer cases per 100,000).
Officially, the county seven-day-average is 18.1 per 100,000. Just last week, on Feb. 15, it was 38.8.
Over the last week ending on Feb. 22, there have only been 17 new cases, the lowest number of new weekly cases for several months of tracking.
To note the improvement over the last month, the seven-day average on Jan. 18 was 236.4 per 100,000 and the number of new cases over a one-week period on Jan. 19 was 296.
“This is awesome,” said Julia Lyons, Sawyer County Public Health Officer.
However, Lyons said neighboring counties are still in the higher risk zone, and she cautioned people to continue to maintain social distancing and wear a mask when indoors with others whose vaccination status is unknown.
Birkie week testing, vaccinations
There will be enhanced COVID testing during Birkie Week, Feb. 23-27, Lyons said. Drive-up testing at the COVID Testing Clinic, 16092 Hwy. 63, will be available with no appointments needed.
From Wednesday, Feb. 23 to Saturday, Feb. 26, testing will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Sunday, Feb. 27, the testing will be available from 9 a.m. to noon.
Rapid antigen tests will be available every day, but the PCR tests that are sent out for confirmation will only be available from Wednesday through Friday, Feb. 23-25.
All ages are eligible for testing without charge.
Birkie visitors are encouraged to bring a home test with them.
The primary goal of the enhanced testing at the Highway 63 site, said Lyons, is to encourage people to not burden Hayward Area Memorial Hospital for a test.
During Birkie week, Sawyer County Public Health will not be offering vaccinations, but the LCO Community Health Center will continue to offer vaccinations on Wednesday by appointment by calling (715) 638-5100.
Free COVID rapid tests
Free COVID-19 at-home rapid test kits are available at COVIDtest.gov or by calling (800) 232-0233.
Up to four rapid tests can be ordered and they will be shipped via U.S. Postal Service with deliver in seven to 12 days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.