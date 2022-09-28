Do you have a short term rental property in your neighborhood? They you should read this, if you don’t you should read this anyway, there may be one coming into your peaceful residential neighborhood and you won’t even know it. I don’t recall being asked about short term rentals nor have I seen a referendum asking the voting taxpayers their opinion of them. The State decided it would be a good idea for our tourist industry I guess. Did they consider those that purchased our homes in a RR-1 quiet neighborhood? With dollar signs talking they moved forward without the consideration of the home owners. Motels, campgrounds and Resorts have owners or a 24 hour manager. Owners of “short term rentals” often live miles away or another state. According to Sawyer County Ordinance 6.11 “Tourist Rooming House” the owners have obligations to fulfill in order to be licensed by Sawyer County. One of those obligations is contact information displayed on an exterior wall on the property. I have not yet seen a sign on any short term rental property. An AD-HOC committee was formed to make recommendations to Sawyer County. There is a list of 19 “Recommended Criteria” a few of which are: excess noise, no fireworks, traffic and pet control. You can find complete minutes at Sawyercounty.gov.org, type in short term rental, Ad Hoc committee will come up, curser over to minutes. The committee did a very thorough job, thank you all. Go to Sawyercountygov.org and type in Ordinance 6.11 Tourist housing for the full ordinance. I don’t feel I have benefitted from short term rentals. Just the noise, fireworks, traffic and the rest that comes along with them. The revolving door that brings new transients into our private neighborhoods each week, not knowing who they are or what they bring with them. Resorts, Motels and Campgrounds have done a great job in the past for our tourist industry. Short term rentals are a cash cow for the owner and we the recipients of problems that come with them. In many respects S.C. Ordinance 6.11 is not being enforced. The only way to change that is to report each problem occurrence with Sawyer County. [you can do that online] or call the Sheriff. The Sawyer County Board does review ordinances and complaints are considered at that time. There are no limits as to how many short term rentals may be in a given RR-1 neighborhood. I won’t even go into the loss of value to your property. We have RR-2 and Commercial zoning for businesses, RR1 means Rural Residential not rural renting. Before you lash out at me and tell me how much they bring to the economy, I ask you’; is there a “short term rental” near you? I have 13 in my neighborhood. It only takes one to ruin it as usual, Sawyer County please enforce what you agreed to and keep our quiet neighborhoods quiet.
Kay Ryan
