In a move to provide more affordable housing, the Sawyer County Board of Supervisors on Thursday, Jan. 20, approved designating $300,000 of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to build two duplexes for the Sawyer County Housing Authority (SCHA).

Each of the duplexes will cost $360,000. The SCHA will chip in $50,000 and will secure the balance of the funds through a mortgage.

