The Sawyer County Fair board will host a barn dance at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the fairgrounds.

Rex Cactus and the Radio Rangers will provide music. The evening will include games, food, drinks, live and silent auctions, 50-50 raffles and Meadow Muffin Bingo.

