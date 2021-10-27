Sawyer County supervisors will be allowed to attend virtually any meetings of the County Board or its committees as long as the supervisor notifies the chair of the meeting and/or the county clerk.
The new policy, which the board adopted unanimously Thursday, Oct. 21, broadens the previous policy, which limited supervisors to just three virtual meetings a year (the policy was suspended to allow unlimited virtual attendance because of the COVID-19 pandemic). A previous proposed revision of the policy was rejected in September because it required supervisors to obtain “permission” from the county board chair or committee chair.
