On February 15 the Country Print Shop in Hayward moved to their new location at White Birch Printing in Spooner, consolidating both locations to better meet the production needs, services and prices in the economy.

“We will be offering coordinated delivery service to Hayward for the convenience of our loyal patrons and will continue to make your printing and marketing needs our top priority. We are just a phone call, email or text away,” said owner John Schullo.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments