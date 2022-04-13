An article in the April 6 Record reporting the Sawyer County Court charges of fourth-degree misdemeanor sexual assault against a Wisconsin Army National Guard member contained an error.

A Guard member from Webster, Ronald S.C. Nimmo, is charged with assaulting a 17-year-old female Guard recruit while both were attending a weekend training drill in Hayward Dec. 18, 2021. The article erroneously states that that the National Guard is conducting its own internal investigation of the incident.

