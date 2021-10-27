There were several errors in the photo caption for the presentation of the Hurricane Pride Pump proceeds to the Hayward School District in the Oct. 20 Record. There was a typo in the name of Northern Lakes Co-op General Manager Mike Covelli. Also, the caption should have stated “The check represents proceeds from the first four weeks (not four months) of fuel sales from the ‘Hurricane Pride’ pumps at the Cenex station.”
