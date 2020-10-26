Virus Outbreak Wisconsin

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2020, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during a news conference in Kenosha, Wis. Wisconsin health officials and Gov. Evers announced Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, that they've opened a field hospital at the state fairgrounds near Milwaukee as a surge in COVID-19 cases threatens to overwhelm hospitals. Wisconsin has become a hot spot for the disease over the last month, ranking third nationwide this week in daily new cases per capita. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Fox Valley woman treated at the state field hospital for coronavirus patients in suburban Milwaukee says her decision to transfer to the facility wasn't an easy one, but she says ultimately she received better care.

Thirty-four-year-old Amanda Best not only tested positive for COVID-19, but was also diagnosed with double pneumonia and has asthma.

