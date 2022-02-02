Copper Falls State Park near Mellen invites everyone to experience the beauty and fun of a candlelight ski or snowshoe trek on the park’s groomed trails from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5.
Candle luminaries will light the way on the 2.5-kilometer ski trail and the separate 1.5-kilometer snowshoe trail. A bonfire will await participants to warm up and roast marshmallows. Chili, hot chocolate and treats will be available to purchase.
