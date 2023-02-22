ice bar

This is an example of an ice bar.

 Submitted photo

A new outdoor amenity will be available for the community and Birkebeiner fans this year, thanks to Coop’s Pizza.

On Wednesday morning, February 22, two sculptors from Krystal Kleer Ice Sculptures out of Appleton, Wisconsin will build a seven-foot ice bar in front of Coop’s Pizza where the summer patio area is.

