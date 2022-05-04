The Hayward Middle School spring concerts will be held Thursday, May 12, in the ADS Auditorium at Hayward High School. The bands will perform at 6 p.m. and the choirs at 7:30 p.m.

An incorrect date (May 5) for the middle school concerts was printed in last week’s Record.

