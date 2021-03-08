The Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library is inviting library patrons to participate in an online Trivia Tuesday game via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 23.

Trivia topics will range from movies, music, TV shows and St. Patrick’s Day to Women’s History Month and more. People can test their wits with trivia and can can play alone or with a team. There’s no charge to play, and there will be door prizes.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments