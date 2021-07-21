A community meeting of those interested in creating more economic opportunities in the Village of Winter and surrounding area will gather at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the Winter Depot in Winter.

The meeting is being called by Ron Petit, one the leaders and president of Friends of the Tuscobia Trail who worked with the collective effort to restore the Winter Depot into a community attraction and resource.

