This week marks National Health Center Week 2021. It is a time to acknowledge and thank the elected officials who move beyond the partisan divide over health care to support and agree on a program vital to our communities. Like so many other essential health care workers, community health centers have responded to the call to keep our communities healthy and safe during COVID-19.
Community health centers provide preventive and primary care services to almost 30 million people and have continued to do so while facing a global pandemic. Community health centers provide care to people who disproportionately suffer from chronic disease and lack access to affordable, quality care. While our approach is community-based and local, collectively we are the backbone of the nation’s primary care system. Community health centers lower health care costs to the tune of $24 billion a year, reduce rates of chronic diseases and stimulate local economies.
