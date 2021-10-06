The Hayward Community Choir has begun rehearsals for its Christmas cantata and is inviting local singers to join them.

Choir members rehearse from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday for 10 weeks in the Hayward High School auditorium. The choir is practicing social distancing, with direction from the stage and singers in audience chairs. At this time, singers also are asked to wear masks.

