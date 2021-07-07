MADISON, Wis. (AP) — In cheese-obsessed Wisconsin, which proudly touts itself as America's Dairyland, the dairy cow is the official domestic animal, milk is the official state beverage and cheese is the official dairy product.

But believe it or not, in a state that produces more cheese than any other at 3.4 billion pounds (1.5 billion kilograms) each year, there is no official state cheese.

