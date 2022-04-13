Spider Lake coin toss

Town of Spider Clerk Kathy Overman, right, tosses a quarter in the air (visible above window) as Mike Lemminger (left) and Bill Amery observe at the Spider Lake Town Hall April 6. The coin flip broke the tie vote between Lemminger and Deborah Amery for town supervisor in the April 5 election. Amery was determined to be the winner by the coin toss and a subsequent recount conducted April 9 by the town’s Board of Canvassers.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

A coin toss at the Spider Lake Town Hall broke a tie vote and, after a recount of votes was held three days later, the winner of the Town of Spider Lake second supervisor position in the April 5 election was determined to be incumbent Deborah Amery.

Amery and Michael Lemminger both received 112 votes for town supervisor in the April 5 election.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

