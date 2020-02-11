SUPERIOR, Wis. (AP) — The Twin Ports of Duluth-Superior recorded its lowest level of coal cargo in three decades during the 2019 shipping season, but says it handled a record amount of freight carrying components used for generating wind power.
The decline comes as demand for renewable energy sent a record 306,000 freight tons of wind turbines and other components through the port, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.
