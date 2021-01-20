The Chippewa Flowage Area Property Owners Association (CFAPOA) has announced it is preparing to re-establish the Clean Boats Clean Waters (CBCW) program on the Chippewa Flowage this year, tentatively at the Fishing Opener in May.  

The CBCW watercraft inspection program is a front-line defense against the spread of aquatic invasive species (AIS). Through the program, inspectors are trained to educate and inspect watercraft as they are launched and removed from the water, with the intent that once educated, watercraft users will become their own inspectors. 

