wood

Clarence E. Wood, age 82, of Hayward, Wisconsin passed away on December 2, 2022, at Villa Pines Nursing Home.

Clarence E. Wood was born February 15, 1940, in Cicero, Illinois, the son of Lawrence and Helen (Pojak) Wood. He was a graduate of J. Sterling Morton High School in Cicero. Clarence joined the Cicero Fire Department on March 1, 1969, where he met and then married Elinor (Constanza). Clarence retired on August 1, 1994, from the Cicero Fire Department after 25 years of service, and then moved to Hayward, Wisconsin. He joined the Town of Hayward Fire Department and worked for another 13 years, and then retired in 2008. Clarence enjoyed fishing, hunting, carpentry, collecting Lionel trains and loved his dogs (Brandi and Jack). He always helped friends in time of need and did property caretaking for others. He enjoyed his many fishing trips with his son to Lake Vermillion and Lake of The Woods in Minnesota.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments