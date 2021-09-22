The community of Clam Lake will host its first-ever Elk Festival Saturday, Sept. 25, with a car show, food, vendor booths and exhibits, ATV tours, an elk walking tour and Department of Natural Resources elk education sessions.

Clam Lake is located on Wisconsin Highway 77 at the junction of Sawyer, Ashland and Bayfield counties, approximately 33 miles northeast of Hayward.

