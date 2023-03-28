Monday, March 27 was a sad day for Lynne Rice, the longest living resident of Clam Lake, as she watched her beloved Clam Lake Community Club/Center being demolished out of concern it was about to collapse from over three feet of heavy, dense snow that had accumulated on the roof.

Just a week earlier, on Monday, March 20, a neighbor, Jerry Justice, was walking by the club and noticed soffit, that area under the roof by the walls, was hanging down and upon closer inspection saw the entrance of the building was leaning out.

