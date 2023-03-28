The Clam Lake Community Center was partially built from a Camp Beaver barrack, one of the structures at a Civilian Conservation Corp (CCC) camp located off County Hwy. GG South. Camp Beaver was built in 1933 and stopped functioning in 1936. The building was given to the club in 1937. It was repurposed into the Clam Lake Community Center that was built in August 1941.
Thursday, March 23, the Clam Lake Community Center/Club was still standing but the walls were leaning out and was unsafe to enter.
Photo by Frank Zufall
The front entrance was leaning out and the soffit had buckled on the underside of the roof.
Photo by Frank Zufall
The wall on the back entrance was also leaning out and the soffit on that side was also coming out.
Photo by Frank Zufall
Lynne Rice by her beloved Clam Lake Community Center/Club on Thursday, March 23.
Photo by Frank Zufall
The Clam Lake Community Center/Club had been used for many community events, like this Christmas celebration in 2021.
Photo by Lynne Rice
Demolition of the building began Monday, March 27.
Photo by Lynne Rice
Monday, March 27 was a sad day for Lynne Rice, the longest living resident of Clam Lake, as she watched her beloved Clam Lake Community Club/Center being demolished out of concern it was about to collapse from over three feet of heavy, dense snow that had accumulated on the roof.
Just a week earlier, on Monday, March 20, a neighbor, Jerry Justice, was walking by the club and noticed soffit, that area under the roof by the walls, was hanging down and upon closer inspection saw the entrance of the building was leaning out.
