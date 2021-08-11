In a unanimous vote, the Hayward City Council passed a resolution Monday night, Aug. 9, to allow public consumption of alcohol within the boundaries of the downtown Business Improvement District (BID) and one block south of Highway 63 to Railroad Street during three community events: Musky Fest (June), Fall Fest (September) and the American Birkebeiner (February).
The resolution also prohibits the use of glass containers for those consuming alcohol within the allowed area.
