Meth possession

Margaret R. Brabbs, 38, Green Bay, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, driving while revoked and obstructing an officer Nov. 26. LCO police officers assisted by an LCO conservation warden stopped a green Chevy Cruze with an expired registration plate in the LCO Clubhouse parking lot off Highway E. Brabbs did not have a driver’s license and identified herself with a false name. An LCO police K-9 alerted to narcotics in the vehicle. While searching the vehicle, officers found a bindle with 0.7 gram of meth, six vials of Narcan, a broken glass pipe, several hypodermic needles, plastic gem bags and a black plastic container with two magnets attached, which is used to store drugs on the underside of a vehicle’s metal frame during transportation.

